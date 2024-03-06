James A. Bernardi, 68

James A. Bernardi, age 68, of Pembroke, died peacefully, Monday, March 4, 2024 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of his loving family.

James was born in Boston, to the late Battista and Felicita (Selvaggio) Bernardi. Raised in West Quincy, he was a graduate of the former Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. He earned an Associate degree from MassBay Community College.

Jim lived in Pembroke for twenty-three years, previously in Weymouth, and earlier in Quincy.

Jim was employed as a realtor and was associated with eXp Realty for the past five years. Prior to that, he was associated with Kelley & Rege Properties, Inc. As a young man, Jim taught Business English at Time Life Magazine and the Mitsubishi Corporation in Osaka, Japan, where he met his wife, Keiko.

A man of faith, Jim was an active member of the Pilgrim Reformed Bible Church in Plymouth. He was also active in the John Birch Society and the National Rifle Association.

Jim had a passion for food. He also had a deep interest in history, Japanese culture, and was fluent in Japanese.

Beloved husband for forty years of Keiko (Morishita) Bernardi.

Devoted father of Anthony J. Bernardi and his wife Catherine of West Roxbury.

Loving grandfather of Colette E., Pia M., and Valerie V. Bernardi.

Dear brother of Mary Davidson of Brockton.

Jim is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Nobue Morishita and Kayoko Kawakami of Japan, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, March 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. Dr. Robert J. Burrelli, Jr., Pastor of the Pilgrim Reformed Bible Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in James’ memory may be made to the Pilgrim Reformed Bible Church, 363 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360.

