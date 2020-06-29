James A. Bruce, 91

James A. Bruce of Quincy, formerly of Brookline, died June 24 at age 91.

Born in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where he was raised and educated and served in the Royal Army during WWII, he lived in Quincy for 34 years. Before retiring Mr. Bruce worked as a cook at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy.

He was the loving father of James Marshall Bruce of Kansas, Angela Carmichael of Randolph and Jeanette Bruce of Florida, father-in-law of Joe Carmichael, dear grandfather of Michelle Bruce of Nebraska, and former husband of Georgina Davidson. He is also survived by two brothers, his sister and many nieces and nephews in Scotland.

Funeral services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, redcross.org.