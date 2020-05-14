James A. Conway, 83

James A. Conway, age 83, of Holbrook, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Quincy, to the late John and Margaret (Geloran) Conway. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1956.

Following graduation, Jim went on to work for the Raytheon Company for forty-five years until retiring as a warehouse specialist. Jim was a hard worker and dedicated employee who was well-respected by fellow workers and management.

Jim served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was honorably discharged on October 5, 1962.

Jim loved playing tennis with his brothers and friends. He enjoyed going to the beach with his family and spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed his times vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine. He was known for his meticulously-manicured lawn and helping his neighbors snow blow their driveways. He was meticulous with everything that he did.

Beloved husband for thirty-eight years of Jeanne (Ahola) Conway. Devoted father of Lauren Conway of Brockton, Steven Conway of West Bridgewater, and step-daughter Robbin Delaney and her husband Tom of Holbrook. Cherished Grampy of Khory Conway and his fiancée Abbi Wirta, Kourtney Conway, Kodie Conway, Kristen Mento and her husband Dan, and Katelyn Scott and her husband Lawrence. Great-grandfather of Will and Benjamin Mento, Layla and Jayda Scott.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Gramazio, Robert Conway and his wife Geri, Irene Arsenault and her husband Paul, David Conway and his wife Judi; sisters-in-law, Sandra Conway, Linda Conway, and Jackie Keane. He was predeceased by his brothers, John Conway, Edward Conway, and Thomas Conway.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment, with military honors, took place at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth.

For those who wish, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association – MA Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, C3, Boston, MA 02218.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.