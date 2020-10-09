James A. Cosseboom, 78

James A. “Jim” Cosseboom, age 78, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Oct. 7 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Chester A. and Margaret (MacMaster) Cosseboom, he was raised there and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Bentley University.

Mr. Cosseboom lived in East Bridgewater for the past thirteen years, previously in Quincy for all his life.

He was a tax accountant and the owner of Cosseboom Tax Service in Whitman for over twenty-five years. Previously, he was employed as vice president of finance for the International Paper Company, formerly the Kendall Company, for twenty-three years.

Mr. Cosseboom was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Whitman Council #347, and was previously a member of North Quincy Council #2259.

Most of all, Mr. Cosseboom was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-two years of Patricia A. (Nolan) Cosseboom. Devoted father of James Cosseboom, Jr. and his wife Meredith of Plymouth, Thomas Cosseboom and his wife Kari of Wall Township, N.J., Michael Cosseboom and his wife Tiffany of Inverness, Fla., and Meaghan Cosseboom of East Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Timothy, Sara, Brian, Shane, and Kallie.

Dear brother of Jack A. Cosseboom and his wife Barbara of Braintree, Donald C. Cosseboom of Naples, Fla. and his late wife Jacqueline, and predeceased by Edward Cosseboom, Chester A. Cosseboom, Jr., and Florence M. Panora and her late husband Arthur. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and “grand-dogs.”

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

