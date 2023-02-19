James A. DePietro, 87

James “Jim” A. DePietro, 87, a Quincy resident for the past 54 years, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home.

He was born and raised in Somerville, son of the late Arthur and Josephine DePietro and his deceased brother the Rev. Arthur DePietro. He was a graduate of St. Clement’s High School and Bentley College. A dedicated employee at Boston Edison for 37 years and an avid sports fan. Jim umpired both Babe Ruth and Little League Games over many summers when he wasn’t swimming at Merrymount Beach or in the pool in the backyard with his children and grandchildren. A man of great faith, he was generous, kind and loving.

James is survived by his devoted and adoring wife, Bernice (Callahan) and his loving children, Lee DePietro of Santa Fe, NM, Lori O’Brien and her husband Paul of Westwood, Lillian Sitcawich and her husband Ron of West Roxbury, Donna Niosi and her deceased husband Peter of Quincy, James DePietro and his wife, Carlotta of Westwood, Bernice Alers and her husband Jeff of Franklin and Artie John DePietro (deceased and living in heaven); as well as his twelve grandchildren: Kathleen and Beth O’Brien; Brian, Tori, Michael, Jimmy and Jessica Sitcawich; Jacqueline and Donna Joan Niosi; Christine Niosi Shah and her deceased husband Kayur, Jake DePietro; Carissa Alers and great grandchild, Lucas Shah.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at Holy Trinity Church in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy on Wednesday at 10:30am. All are welcome to attend. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to Holy Trinity Parish – Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.