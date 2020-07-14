James A. Pontes, 91, of North Quincy, died July 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.

James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Hyde Park for 30 years, retiring 35 years ago and proudly enjoyed his long retirement.

In his early days, he was a standout football player for North Quincy High School, graduating in the class of 1949 and was very proud of his days as a Red Raider. Although he loved football, he was a die-hard Red Sox fan who enjoyed seeing them finally win the World Series four times.

He took daily walks to the corner store to buy a “few” scratch tickets. He enjoyed his many bus trips to Foxwoods and Twin River. He spent many Saturday nights playing keno with his family. He loved Elvis and he loved animals. He loved spending time with his family and his many friends. He was known as “Grampie” to everyone who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Claire Pontes. Devoted father of Sandra Sines and her husband Martin of Pembroke, Linda Brundige and her husband James of Quincy and the late Steven Pontes. Cherished Grampie of Michael Delosh and his companion Britta Ramos, Matthew Brundige and his companion Kasey Brown and Laura Brundige, and to Adam, JoAnn, Elsie and Chris Sines. Great-Grampie of Sadie, Camden and Archer. He was also a loving brother of the late Eugene Pontes, Michael Pontes, Mary Dolores Lee and her widower Ralph Lee of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by a private service at 7 PM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to the Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children-Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

The family understands if you cannot gather with them at this time. Friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.