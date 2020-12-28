James A. Ryan II, 74

James A. Ryan II, age 74, of Houghs Neck passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

A lifelong Quincy resident, he was a Vietnam War veteran U.S. Army, and worked as a truck driver for JR Transportation in Tewksbury. An avid boater, Jim was a lifetime member of the Quincy Yacht Club and a member of the American Legion Post 380.

The loving husband of the late Teresa M. (Suntheimer) Ryan, he was the beloved father of Donna Jordan, James Ryan III, and Tammy Blochowick, all of TN, and Keryn Gomez and Christopher Ryan, both of Quincy; dear brother of Lawrence Ryan of FL, Margaret Canevari of NC, William Ryan of FL and the late Pricilla Edwards and Judy Markland; and is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid restrictions on Tuesday, December 29 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea St. Quincy.

Military Honors will conclude the service.