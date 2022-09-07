James B. Chludzinski, 67

James B. Chludzinski, age 67, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of his loving family.

James was born in Quincy, to the late John W. Chludzinski and Gertrude A. (Grindle) Chludzinski Goldrick. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1973.

Jim was employed as a Behavior Detection Officer for the Transportation Security Administration. Prior to that, he was the former owner and operator of The Kitchen Experience in Weymouth and Patriot Auto Glass in Quincy.

Jim was a member of the Freemasons.

Jim enjoyed cooking and baking. He was talented at carpentry and could build or fix anything. He loved animals. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-five years of Joanne M. (Foye) Chludzinski.

Devoted father of Jill Saucier and Amy L. Chludzinski, both of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Ashley, Alyssa, Adriana, and Olivia.

Jim is also survived by several siblings, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.