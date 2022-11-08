James C. Fabrizio, 52

James C. “Jamie” Fabrizio, age 52, of Pembroke, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Jamie was born in Quincy, raised in Braintree, and was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1987, and Stonehill College in 1991. He lived in Pembroke for twenty-four years, previously in Quincy and Braintree.

He recently began a career at the Plymouth District Court. Previously, he was employed as a manager with Blue Cross and Blue Shield in North Quincy for sixteen years, involved with special projects.

Jamie was a Boston sports fan and had a special passion for everything related to football and the New England Patriots. He loved music and was an avid James Bond movie enthusiast.

He was devoted to his family, especially his wife and children, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for twenty-four years of Maureen E. (Hendriksen) Fabrizio.

Devoted father of Rachel M. Fabrizio and Adam C. Fabrizio, both of Pembroke.

Loved and adored son of James R. and Pamela S. (Solimini) Fabrizio of Weymouth.

Dear brother of Jeffrey D. Fabrizio and his wife Trisha, Jonathan D. Fabrizio and his wife Lisa, all of Norwell.

Much-loved uncle of Anthony, Ally, Michael, Matthew, and Joseph.

Jamie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Jamie’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.