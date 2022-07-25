James C. White, 91

James C. White (Jim), of Quincy, formerly of Kenova, WV, died peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was 91.

Born in Huntington, WV, Feb. 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Clyde and Anne White (Treadwell) and brother to the late Jack White and late Jean Bailey. Jim was raised in WV and graduated from Buffalo High School where he played football and played trumpet in the marching band. During games he would march in his football uniform at halftime. He was a veteran of the United States Navy on the USS Taconic. He dutifully served in the Korean War. It was during his time in the Navy that he met his late wife Dorothy J. White (McLean). Jim and Dorothy were married on March 28, 1953, and had 9 children. They remained married for 67 years.

Jim enjoyed working for Trailways and traveling the United States. He would share stories of his adventures with his wife and children. Jim went back to his military roots when he took a position at the American Legion. He loved swapping stories with other veterans and military personnel. Upon retiring Jim realized that he was not the retiring type and took a job as a Security Guard at St. Mary’s Hospital where he worked until he was in his 80s.

Jim loved spending time with his family and his favorite spot to take family vacations was Myrtle Beach, SC where he would spend hours building sandcastles with all the children on the beach. He enjoyed playing chess and taught every one of his nine children how to play. Jim relished the era of the singing cowboy and had every Gene Autry movie ever made along with a wide assortment of Gene Autry Collectables. He also like listening to Bing Crosby and watching his old movies.

Jim is survived by his children Sheri Sanfilippo of Everett, MA, Richard White of Huntington, WV, Gary White of Kenova, WV, Karen Miller of Everett, MA, Susan Clifford and husband John Clifford of Quincy, MA, Julie Berry and husband Eben Berry of Brunswick, ME, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his wife, parents and 2 siblings he was preceded in death by his son James D. White, his son John K. White and his daughter Kimberly J. Meere.

A Funeral Mass for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Saint Ann Parish, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jim’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)