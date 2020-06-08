James D. Dalton, 82

James D. “Big Jim” Dalton, age 82, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury and Dorchester, died peacefully June 5 in his home, with his family.

Born on a kitchen table in East Boston on Aug. 10, 1937, Mr. Dalton was the fourth child of Doris M. and James P. Dalton. He grew up and was schooled in Roxbury and Dorchester. Being educated in the ‘40s and ‘50s he struggled with dyslexia and was a lefty forced to be righty but a lefty he was.

Although never graduating and having only an eighth grade education he was a “worker” who went on to become an accomplished man. Delivering coal and ice up thousands of flights of stairs as a teen for Gabardi Oil he learned hard work. A roofer as a young man climbing thousands of ladders he learned the importance of working smarter not harder.

Mr. Dalton had an impeccable worth ethic, always early, a full day’s work and was one of the 38 charter members of Millwrights Local #1121. He was a proud member for 56 years. In his career as a millwright he held many offices, trustee, vice president, president and was an apprenticeship teacher. He was fortunate to have worked with his father James P., and his brother Richard “Dick” Dalton, as well as a multitude of family and extended family.

As an over forty-year member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943 he also held several titles and positions. Mr. Dalton, along with friends, established the Elks #943 Rainbow Fund granting wishes to local sick children during the ‘80s and ‘90s. He enjoyed the relationships he made at the Elks and loved shuffle board.

A 44-year resident of French Street, his “French St. Family” had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed many years of life celebrations, cookouts, banter and laughter.

Family, all his family was his heart. He loved his siblings, the late Georgia Larson, June Meade, Doris Marshall, Claire Morrissey, and Mary Dalton and deeply missed his brother, the late Richard Dalton. He considered himself lucky to have 15 wonderful sister and brother in-laws. He loved his 42 nieces and nephews, their spouses, children and grandchildren and always gave them a big “Dalton” hug. He stayed close with all his cousins and their families, enjoying the closeness over the years.

Mr. Dalton adored his grandchildren, Maeve and Bridget Keane; he spoiled them and showered them with love. He cherished his daughter Kathie Dalton Keane a.k.a. “Bratzilla or Gladys,” cut her from the same cloth and loved having more than a son-in-law in Sean Keane. His wife, the recently late Patricia M. “Patsy” was his universe. Married for 52 years they truly shared a life together, did everything together. From walking the beach to caring for grandchildren and you didn’t see one without the other. An avid Bruins fan, he also enjoyed boating, fishing, swimming, carpentry, shuffle board and helping others. He was loved and will be missed by many.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Friday, June 12, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701, or RRF, c/o Eastern Bank, 34 Chapman St., Quincy, MA 02170, benefitting high school students in need.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.