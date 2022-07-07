James D. Shea, Jr., 72

James Dennis “Jimmy” Shea, Jr., a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was 72.

Born in Quincy on June 16, 1950, he was the son of the late James D. Sr. and Mary M. (Cull) Shea. Jimmy graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree and later continued his education at Wentworth Institute. Jimmy’s career was in explosives and demolition as a blasting contractor. He was the owner and operator of James D. Shea Company, Inc. in Quincy, as well as the co-owner and operator of Hamilton-Shea Drilling and Blasting, Inc. in Bow, N.H. During his career he worked throughout the New England area on numerous highway, quarry and tunnel projects including the Big Dig and Deer Island. Through the years, he also worked as a pyrotechnic consultant, even for a few major motion pictures filmed in the Boston area. Jimmy was a hardworking and dedicated person, and proudly worked up until his passing. He enjoyed his career and all the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Jimmy enjoyed tinkering with trucks, watching football, reading, and spending time with his family. Family was the most important part of his life and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for those he cared for. Jimmy valued education and was always reading about history, especially WWII. All his travels were built around seeing historical places. Jimmy looked forward to visiting museums and his favorites included the Imperial War Museums in London and Duxford, England.

Through all his work experience, studies and traveling, Jimmy had a profound sense of direction and geography. He’d even be able to draw you a map, free hand, of how you should go from one point to the other. Jimmy was known for always having a smile on his face. People were drawn to him for his kind, loving, and caring demeanor. Jimmy’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Jimmy was the beloved husband of Barbara M. (Ronayne) Shea. The two married on March 24, 1973, in St. Agatha’s Church in Milton. Together they shared 49 loving years. He was the devoted father of Kristin M. Conley and her husband Russell of Quincy, Susan R. Shea Connor and her husband Paul of Quincy, and James D. Shea III and his wife Mary of Quincy. Jimmy was the loving grandfather of Will and Sam Conley, Maeve and Jack Connor, and James D. Shea IV, all of Quincy. He was the dear brother of Mary Snyder and her husband Max of Boston and Freeport, Maine, Ellen Feeney and her husband Michael of Hayward, California, and Michael Shea and his wife Lorraine of Quincy. James is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

