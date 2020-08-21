James E. Carras, 85

James E. Carras, age 85, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

James was born in Boston, to the late William E. and Delia A. (Powers) Carras. Raised and educated in Boston’s South End, he was a graduate of English High School, Class of 1953. He had lived in Braintree for the past three years, previously in Quincy for over fifty years.

Jim was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.

Jim was a restaurateur in the Boston area for many years. He was the former owner and operator of the Hercules Club on Tremont Street in Boston in the 1960s, the Pines Lodge and Motel in Wrentham in the 1970s, and Middle Street Pizza in Weymouth in the 1980s. Jim went on to serve as the purchasing manager and oversaw kitchen operations at Father Bill’s Place in Quincy for several years.

Jim was a compassionate person known for helping others, especially those struggling with substance use disorders. He was a talented cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of his beloved grandsons.

Devoted father of Christina M. Bythrow and her husband Daniel of Braintree, and the late William E. Carras. Loving grandfather of Nicholas J. and Joseph D. Bythrow. One of six siblings, he was the brother of John Carras of South Boston, and was predeceased by Mabel Ann Barry, Helen McCormick, Thomas Carras, and Ernest Carras. Former husband and dear friend of Hazel M. (Malloch) Carras of Quincy. Step-father of Barbara Robbins of Quincy, Louise Burns of Weymouth, and the late Louis Swank. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 24, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services, with military honors, will be conducted at The Gardens Cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury, on Tuesday, August 25, at 10 o’clock. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

