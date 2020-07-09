James E. ‘Jim’ Buhl, Jr., 81, Retired Quincy Police Sergeant

James E. “Jim” Buhl, Jr., Sergeant, Quincy Police Department, Retired age 81, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Jim was born in South Boston, to the late James E. and Genevieve E. (Meleski) Buhl. Raised and educated in South Boston, he graduated from Gate of Heaven Elementary School and South Boston High School, Class of 1955. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University and a Master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. He lived in Weymouth for over thirty years, previously in South Boston. He and his wife were longtime winter residents of Naples, Fla.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959.

Jim was proud to be a member of the Quincy Police Department. He was appointed to the department on April 17, 1964, promoted to Sergeant on December 6, 1971, and retired on February 10, 1999 after thirty-five years of service.

Jim loved playing and watching sports. He was an athlete and played football during his time in the Air Force. He especially enjoyed college football and was a longtime Boston College season ticket holder. Jim also played golf, softball, and bowling.

He was a member of the Quincy Sons of Italy and Quincy Lodge of Elks.

Beloved husband for thirty-two years of Florence E. “Flo” (Pushee) Buhl.

Devoted father of James Buhl and his wife Kim of Jacksonville, Fla., William Buhl and his wife Becky of Fox River Grove, Ill., Stephanie Buhl and Kyle Shaw of Jacksonville, N.C., Suzanne Shea and her husband Douglas of Bourne, Laurie Heffron and her husband Michael of Hanover.

Loving grandfather of Christopher and Sydney Buhl of Fla., Benjamin and Brady Buhl of Ill., Peter Cogswell, Mashpee, P.D. and Mikayla Cogswell, both of Mashpee, Anthony, Dominic and Dante Heffron of Hanover, and the late Jessica Cogswell.

Cherished great-grandfather of Casey Michael Cogswell of Mashpee and Isabella Robison of Fleming Island, Fla.

Jim was predeceased by his sister, Patricia MacDonald, and his nephew, Daniel MacDonald.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Sunday, July 12, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent St., Quincy, on Monday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at the Central Cemetery, Middleboro. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.