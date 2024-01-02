James E. ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, III, 40

James E. “Jimmy” Flynn, III, of Quincy and Cambridge, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023, after a long illness. He was 40.

Jimmy is the beloved son of Susan (Lothrop) Flynn of Quincy and Jim Flynn of Quincy and Naples, Florida. He was the devoted nephew of Elizabeth Cotter and her husband Kevin of Quincy and Mary Lothrop O’Connell of Quincy, Edward Lothrop of Winthrop, the late Maureen Lothrop Kroll of Quincy and the late Geoffrey Lothrop, William Lothrop and Stephen Lothrop all of Quincy. Jimmy is also survived by many cousins.

Jimmy was a lifelong fan of all Boston sports and knowledgeable about the teams, players, and history.

He was a North Quincy High School graduate. In his younger years he enjoyed spending time at his second home in the White Mountains and spent three years of elementary school in Madison, New Hampshire.

Jimmy learned to ski at five years old both downhill and cross country, hiked and climbed to the summits and high huts of the surrounding peaks, canoed, and tubed the Saco River. It was not unordinary for him to see bears and cubs in his yard and escaped horses running by his school bus.

He worked in many jobs in Boston including his father’s business of Boston Pallet & Sawdust while promoting hardcore music. Jimmy created and ran Hardcore Stadium which was his biggest passion. His lifelong friends added this: “Jimmy was the heart and soul of the Boston Hardcore music scene. There has never been a person like him and there never will be. He brought people from every walk of life from every part of the world together under the Boston banner. He started attending Boston punk shows as a teenager, began starting bands in high school and over the past two decades booked hundreds of bands through his Hardcore Stadium promotions. Jimmy was an incredible friend who introduced lifelong friendships, and more importantly gave people a real place to belong.”

Jimmy was handing out new blankets to the homeless in the middle of the night in Central Square this November.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Jimmy will be interred privately in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy’s name may be sent by mail to Material Aid and Advocacy Program, 5 Longfellow Park, Cambridge, MA. 02138 or online by visiting: www.Maapma.org/donate.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.