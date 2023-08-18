James F. Atkinson, 77

James Francis Atkinson, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. He was 77.

Jim was born in Springfield on March 16, 1946, and was the son of the late Francis and Yvonne (Plouffe) Atkinson. He was raised in Chicopee, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School. Jim continued his education at Boston College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He spent his professional career at ACSI in Burlington MA, retiring as a Vice President.

Having settled the family in Duxbury, Jim spent much time on the beach taking pictures of ‘his girls’. He was a loving and gentle man that had a passion for travel and a tremendous sense of humor. Each year he would ask the family for a ‘world cruise’ for Christmas and spent his summers in the Cape. In his final days, he reminisced about time spent in Maui and his heart went out to those there. Although he was a man of few words, he had a big heart. He liked to spend his time with a good book, listening to music and cheering on his favorite teams, the Red Sox and Celtics.

Jim was the devoted father of Lisa Atkinson and her spouse Amy Brumfield of New Boston, NH, Michele Atkinson and her spouse Alana Crehan of Quincy, Debbie Atkinson of Stoughton and Andrea Atkinson and her partner Justin Price of NC. Jim was the loving grandfather of Sam Atkinson of Stoughton and Micah Brumfield of New Boston, NH. He was the former husband of Elaine (McCready) Atkinson of New Boston, NH. He was the dear brother of Jeanne Carter of Suffield, CT and Judy Plachta of Chicopee. Jim is also survived by many loving nieces, and nephews, as well as his canine companion Buster and grand-pups Kawaii, Henry and Bear.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jim’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the CRPS Warriors Foundation.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.