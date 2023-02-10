James F. Buttomer, Jr., 68

James F. “Jamie” Buttomer, Jr., age 68, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

James was born in Boston, to the late James F. and Phyllis M. (McLaughlin) Buttomer. He moved to Quincy at the age of eleven, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1972, and attended Northeastern University. He lived in Weymouth for five years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as an audio engineer in the music and entertainment industry.

As a young man, Jamie played baseball and enjoyed skiing, fishing, and was an avid boater. He was a talented musician and a founding member of the Saint John the Baptist Church folk group in the early 1970s. He was also active in Saint John’s CYO, helping to build Christmas floats and setting up the Drop-In Center.

Jamie enjoyed watching Jeopardy! every night and was amazing at trivia.

Most of all, he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, and all his nieces and nephews, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for eighteen years of Luanne (Creamer) Buttomer.

Devoted step father of William J. Lauzon, Jr. of Brockton and Christy L. Burrell of Charlestown.

Loving step grandfather of eight.

Much-loved brother of David P. Buttomer and his wife Robin of Plymouth, Linda M. McCulley and her husband Bob of Quincy, Susan D. Prue and her husband Jim of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Janet M. Batson of Quincy, and Robert S. Buttomer and Jenny Mills of Weymouth.

Dear brother-in-law of Robert Creamer of Southport, N.C., Patricia Kloster of Rochester, Kevin Creamer of Independence, Mo., and the late William Creamer.

Jamie is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, nine grand nieces and nephews, many cousins, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, February 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jamie’s memory may be made to South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370, or Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061, or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or Foster the Arts at www.fosterthearts.org, or the charity of your choice.

