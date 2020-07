James F. DelTufo, 83, of Quincy died July 7.

Mr. DelTufo is survived by his loving wife Carol A. DelTufo and his 11 children and one late child. Grandfather of many grandchildren. Devoted owner to his dog Princess.

He had a long natural fight with lung cancer and dementia but remained a strong man throughout.

Mr. DelTufo had a Boston Cab business for many years.

Services will be private.

