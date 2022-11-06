James F. Duddy, 83

James F. “Jim” Duddy, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was 83.

Born in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo, Ireland, on July 4, 1939, he was the son of the late James and Nora (Loftus) Duddy. Jim was educated in Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1961, so he could give his sister away at her wedding. Jim met his wife, Noreen, in Boston and the two married on September 12, 1970, in St. Thomas Moore Parish in Braintree.

Jim’s career was with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). As a young boy, Jim would sit on a large boulder in the field, and pretend he was driving a bus. When he started with the MBTA, he drove the trollies then later he moved on to buses and retired as a collector. Through the years, Jim had many side jobs in carpentry as well. Jim happily retired in 2001, after many years of service. He enjoyed his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed taking walks, working around the house, and caring for his family. Many remember Jim as never sitting still, as he was always keeping busy working, fixing something and spending time with his family. The best way to describe Jim was in three words: faith, family, and friends. He would help anyone in need and was a caregiver to many.

Jim was loyal and one of a kind. He was intelligent, hardworking, and devoted to everyone he knew. He valued education and always set his family up to succeed. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his family. Jim will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Jim was the beloved husband of Noreen E. (Fuce) Duddy, with whom he shared 52 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Thomas J. Duddy and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy, Kenneth M. Duddy of Holden, and Christine M. Duddy of Braintree. Jim was the devoted father-in-law of Patricia Duddy of Holden. He was the loving papa of Colleen and Michael Duddy, both of Holden, Brendan and Kiley Duddy, both of Quincy. Jim was the dear brother of Mary Downing and her husband George of Quincy, Nora Linnane and her late husband Robert of Quincy, the late Thomas Duddy, and the late Michael Duddy, and his surviving wife Mary of Quincy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jim’s name to Make a Wish Foundation, 20 Hemingway Dr., Riverside RI 02915.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.