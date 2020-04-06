James F. Hogan, 39

James F. Hogan, age 39, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020.

Beloved son of Patricia A. (Fichtner) Hogan of Quincy and the late James F. Hogan, Jr.

Devoted brother of Corrinne C. Kimmell and her husband Todd, Heather A. Failla and her husband Joseph, all of Quincy.

Loving uncle of Katherine, Kevin, Krysta, Keith, Emma, and Austin. Loving great-uncle of seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A memorial Mass and celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in James’ memory may be made to the Saint John the Baptist Food Pantry, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.