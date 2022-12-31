James F. Neil, 79

James F. Neil, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Boston, to the late Anna M. (Burgholzer) and James Neil, Jr. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School.

He was employed as a service manager in the automotive industry for many years.

Jim enjoyed sailing and was a talented carpenter and woodcarver.

He loved spending time with family and friends.

Beloved husband for sixty years of Claire (Collins) Neil.

Devoted father of Christopher R. Neil and his wife Elizabeth of Lakeville, and the late James F. Neil, Jr.

Dear brother of Robert J. Neil and his wife Maureen of Kingston, and the late William L. Neil.

Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Thursday, January 5, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Northeast (New England), P.O. Box 22470, New York, NY 10087-2470.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.