James F. Reynolds Jr., 93 years old, of Milton, formerly of Harwichport, passed away peacefully June 28, 2021.

Jim was born to the late Judge James F. Reynolds and Gertrude (Mahan) Reynolds. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Jack and Paul and infant daughter Nancy. Survived by his “Bride” of 68 years, Maureen T. (Reardon) Reynolds, son Peter, favorite daughter Kathleen and four grandchildren Lindsay, Colin, Jacquelynne and Peter Jr., many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Jim grew up in Quincy, graduated from B.C. High School, Merrimack College as a member of the first graduating class and Northeastern School of Law. He was a practicing attorney in Quincy for over 50 years before retiring.

Jim started the hockey program at Merrimack College and was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Merrimack College and B.C. High. He met his “Bride” at Merrimack College, they married in 1952, moved to Quincy and started a family. They relocated to Milton and spent summers in Harwichport where they met many great lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Wednesday July 7, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday 3-6 PM. Interment Mount Wollaston, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Father Bills & Mainspring House, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

