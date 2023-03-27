James F. X. Hebert, 88

James Francis Xavier “Jim/Jimmy” Hebert of Pembroke, formally of Quincy, at 88 1/2 years of age. He was born at Quincy Hospital on Sept. 30, 1934 to Francis Charles “Frank/Doug” Hebert and Elsie Mae (Roberts) Hebert. He attended St. Mary Elementary School, Sterling Junior High School (now South West Middle School) and Quincy High School, where he played three sports – baseball, basketball and football, with baseball being his favorite. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, in 1954, as the Korean War was ending. He was sent to France and reported to the Toul Engineering Depot. Lucky for Jim, sports teams were formed to entertain the troops and keep morale up. Jim, the youngest member chosen, played for the Toul-Nancy Dodgers, a combined Toul and Nancy Depot team. They competed against other Army units across Europe. He won the Eastern League batting title in 1955, with an incredible batting average of .428! He was also a leading scorer on the basketball team and the manager on the football team.

Returning home, Jim enrolled at Boston University. Completing his first semester, he was scouted as a top prospect by the Boston Red Sox and was signed by the Red Sox in 1956. After an exciting stint of playing pro ball, he returned to Boston University, graduating with both a BS and Master’s of Education Degree in 1960, specializing in the fields of Health, Physical Education and Recreation, as well as concentrations in Biological Sciences, Social Studies and Guidance Counseling.

Jim’s career in education began as a teacher in the Abington Public Schools and he retired as a guidance counselor from the Natick Public Schools.

Jim continued playing baseball and softball in the Boston and South Shore Leagues for a number of years. He took up golf, playing at South Shore Country Club and Plymouth Country Club. He was very proud of his three hole-in-ones. Jim developed deep bonds with his golfing and baseball buddies over the years and this became very much like his experience with his beloved baseball teams. Many became life long friends.

Jim enjoyed watching his sons, nephews, and grandsons play sports, as well as all Boston Sports teams. He was inducted into the Quincy High School Baseball Hall of Fame in its first year in 1991. He was instrumental in planning two reunions of his U.S. Army Toul-Nancy Dodgers Team in 1986 and 2001.

Following a stroke in 2020, Jim, was highly encouraged by friends and relatives to write a book about his “growing up” experiences and how much it meant to him to pursue his dreams of playing sports, as well as the meaningful relationships forged with his coaches, teammates, and golfing partners. He titled the book ‘The Magic of the Team,’ which continues to be a popular seller to this day. Jim gained great comfort from family and friends enjoying his book. He was a deeply religious man who found daily fulfillment and solace in his Catholic faith.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deanna White-Hebert, two sons James “Garry” Hebert (Michele), of Whitefield, New Hampshire, Christopher “Chris” Francis Hebert of Weymouth and their mother Marcia Ganzel Roussos, grandsons Derek Hebert (Anne Marie), Tyler Hebert (Raynecia), Joseph Hebert, Christopher Hebert, and James Hebert, great-grandchildren Dominic Hebert, Gianna Hebert, Rocco Hebert, and Naiya Hebert. He is also survived by sister-in-law Shirley White of Quincy, West Virginia, brother-in-law Michael “Mickey” Predojev lll Charatsanan (Lek”) of Pembroke, is also survived by nephews Richard Mudge, David Candito, Kevin White, Jason White, Ian Guistino (Susan), Frank Guistino (Alicia), Michael Guistino (Nicole “Nicki”), Brian Predojev, Christopher Predojev, Steven Predojev (Deborah), and Daniel Predojev, nieces Janine Mudge-Mullen (David), Nina Gould (“Charlie”), Angeli (“Angel”) Perron (“Ed”) and Melissa Predojev. Jim was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Geraldine “Gerry” (Hebert) Candito, Mary “Jane” (Hebert) Mudge, three brother-in-laws Christopher “Chris”Candito, Joseph “Dodo” Mudge, and Larry White, sister-in-law Karen Sue (White) Guistino, and three nephews Robert “Rob/ Bob” Mudge, Michael “Mickey” Predojev lV and John Candito. He is also survived by many dear cousins and dear friends.

Jim was deeply loved by family and friends and always made a sincere effort to keep meaningfully connected. His greatest gifts were making people laugh, and being a compassionate friend. It gave him such joy! He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Friendship Home, P.O. Box 916, Norwell, MA 02061.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland, MA 02370. Following the Mass all are invited to a Celebration of Life Luncheon at “Alba’s on 53”, 2053 Washington Street in Hanover, MA. Please note that a private graveside service will be held at a later date.