James Gallagher

Sadly, James “Fatty” Gallagher, passed on Jan. 8, 2024 with his family by his side.

James was a life long Quincy Resident and a long-time Master Flooring Mechanic. He was married young to the late AnnMarie Reinhardt, and long time companion of the late Nancy Cyr.

James is survived by his two sons, James B. and wife Tanya, of Plymouth and Michael P. of Quincy. Uncle to Joseph Jr., Jonathan, and the late Brendan, along with many more nieces and nephews. “Papa Fatty” was CRAZY about his three beautiful granddaughters, MacKenzie Ann, Ava Marie, and Marley Marie Gallagher.

Also survived by his brother John, and sisters, Gail, Catherine, and Christine, his late twin Brother Joseph and his late sister, Debra.

Fatty was truly happiest when surrounded by the people he loved most, but he was a simple guy at heart. His nautical soul found natural peace in the sound of crashing of waves and salty air. His love for the ocean was deep and abundant. If he wasn’t working, chances are you’d find him doing something outdoors. He had a true passion for boating and kayaking, some may say he was a real life pirate! Though some may argue he lived a double life, a pirate and a rockstar. His love for the sea even shined on the tank of his motorcycle, displaying the Boston light house. He loved to navigate the sea just as much as he loved to rev up his Harley. James was a rolling stone, but he touched the souls of everyone he met. He was fair and loved everyone regardless of what they looked like, how much money they had, where they came from, and what mistakes they made, he loved and lived in the moment. Through light and laughter Fatty made his mark, and may his memory be everlasting.

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.