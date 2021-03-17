James H. Cuddy, 39 of Plainville, formerly of Quincy and Provincetown, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 13.

Jim will forever be the inspiration of many happy memories for all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his beloved Maria, her mother Soledad and her children Fernanda and Fatima; his father Dave Cuddy and stepmother Cyndi; his mother Carol Acito and stepfather Vincent; brothers Matthew, Michael and Anthony; sisters Lauren and Krystalle; several brothers/sisters-in-law, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at St Ann’s Church in Quincy on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jim’s honor to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.