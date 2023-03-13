James H. McAleavey, 70

James Hugh McAleavey, 70, a long-time resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Jim was born in Newark, NJ to Alberta (Wecht) and Hugh McAleavey and raised in Kenilworth, NJ. After graduating from Roselle Catholic High School, Jim worked at a local bank until he enlisted in the Army. He graduated from basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He went on to serve three years, including a two-year tour of duty in Thailand. After serving, Jim worked as a Sales Executive in the Emergency Vehicle products industry.

Jim was a proud husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed attending his kid’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and was their biggest fan. In his spare time, Jim liked to golf and was a legendary softball player. He enjoyed traveling with his family, making it to 47 states. He had a quick wit and sense of humor that made for great company. When “Jimmy Mac” made friends, it was for life. He kept in touch with his high school friends and maintained close bonds throughout his lifetime.

Beloved husband of 23 years to Kathleen McAleavey (O’Malley) of Quincy. Devoted father to Jessica Matkosky and her husband Jonathan of Shrewsbury, Meagan Shaw and her late husband Matthew of Westborough, Mary Kate McAleavey of Quincy and Jamie McAleavey of Quincy. Loving brother of the late Kathleen Flanagan and her late husband Tony, and Thomas McAleavey and his wife Julie of Cranford, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Torin McAleavey, Mason McAleavey, Avery Shaw, Nora Matkosky, and Emma Matkosky. Dear son-in-law to Mary L. and her late husband Thomas O’Malley of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 14, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.