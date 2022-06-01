James H. McGonnigal, 86

James (Jim) H. McGonnigal, 86, of Randolph MA, died Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Care One Nursing home in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Born to Christine & John H. “Jack” McGonnigal on Aug. 6, 1935, James was a Graduate of Quincy High School and Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. Then later earned his BS with Honors from Northeastern University. Jim was a 22-year Military Veteran serving in both the Air Force and Army National Guard, having active service through the Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. He was most proud of his military service, often sharing stories and accolades with family and friends. He was a member of many associations including The Air Force Assoc., The Assoc. of Air Force Missileers and The American Legion. He worked at Polaroid for 24 years as a technical writer and supervisor and after retiring from both the military and Polaroid, he worked as a condominium maintenance superintendent and volunteered as a concierge at Quincy Medical Center. Mr. McGonnigal also served as Chairman of the Randolph Conservation Commission.

Often referring to himself as the “Second Most Interesting Man in the World,” Jim was an avid tennis player, golfer, and runner, running nearly 400 road races, including many half marathons and even completing the Montreal Marathon, and the Boston Marathon twice.

James is survived by 5 children: James H. McGonnigal Jr. & Wife Sarah McGonnigal of Atlanta, GA., Patricia M. Rish & Husband Arthur Rish of Evans GA., Ian McGonnigal & Wife Bethany McGonnigal of Dartmouth, MA., Bruce McGonnigal & Wife Sharon McGonnigal of Carver, MA. and James McGonnigal & Husband Sean McGonnigal of Hyattsville, MD. Also, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, 3 great nephews and a great niece.

He is preceded in death by his father John, his mother Christine, his sister Kay, and his nephew Todd.

Services and burial will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery on Connery Ave in Bourne, MA on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jim’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital stjude.org.