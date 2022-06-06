James Hurley, 67, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly May 18, 2022.

Jim was born to the late James and Agnes Hurley, also late sister Carol of Ayer, Massachusetts. Jim is survived by his son, Tanner of Huntington Beach, California.

He was employed by Verizon for 30 years. Jim enjoyed watching all Boston sports team and Horse Racing, especially the Triple Crown.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rag’s Tavern at 375 Washington St., Quincy, on Saturday June 18, 2022 at 2 p.m., following to the Funeral Mass at St Ann’s Church, Hancock Street, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home.