James I. Boyd, 79

James I. Boyd, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

James was born in Quincy to the late Irving J. and Marjorie M. (Shea) Boyd. He was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1960, and attended Bentley School of Business.

He was employed for twenty-eight years as an accountant for the former Grass Instrument Company.

As a young man, Jim enjoyed sports, playing basketball and he was a competition level bowler, participating on television bowling contests. He was a lifelong member of the South Shore YMCA, where he made many enduring friendships.

Jim was also a lifelong parishioner of Saint Mary’s Parish in West Quincy, where he had served as a lector and as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

Devoted brother of Lorraine M. O’Brien and her husband Richard of Quincy.

Jim is also survived by several dear cousins and their families.

Longtime friend of Peter Yngve and his wife Ingrid of Weymouth and loving friend and companion of the late Jean Grayken.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, May 26 from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.