A funeral Mass for James I. Brennan of Wollaston will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Agatha Church, Milton.

Mr. Brennan died Sept. 2 at the Hebrew Senior Life Center in Roslindale.

He was born in County Clare, Ireland.

Beloved husband of Regina P. (O’Malley). Father of Gerald Brennan of Wollaston, Maura Tobin and her husband Denis of Medway, Anne Brennan of Brighton, and John Brennan of West Roxbury. Brother of Cyril Brennan, John Brennan, Patricia Quaylee, and the late Maureen and Fintan Brennan. Also survived by three grandchildren.

Visiting hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.

Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.