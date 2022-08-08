James J. Byrne, 60

James Joseph Byrne, age 60, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home.

James was born in Newton, raised and educated in Quincy, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1981. He lived in Braintree for the past nine years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed in the receiving department at Home Depot in Quincy for over six years, and previously worked in the food service industry at the former Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant in Weymouth.

Jimmy was a 1970’s rock music enthusiast and enjoyed performing standup comedy and karaoke. He was also an avid Boston sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics.

Jimmy was a lifelong friend to many and enjoyed the get-togethers and laughs they shared. He was a man who loved and showed up for his friends and family, and most of all, he was a person of service. We are ever grateful for his presence in our lives, our hearts are broken, and he will be forever missed.

Beloved son of the late James S. and Sarah E. “Peggy” (Beagan) Byrne.

Devoted brother of Mary Murley and her husband Henry of Randolph, Paula Maier and her husband Butch of Quincy.

Proud of his niece and nephews, Jimmy was the dear uncle of Sean Murley, Lindsay Murley, Billy Maier, Dan Maier, and Adam Maier, and great-uncle of Cooper Murley.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.