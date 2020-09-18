James J. Lynch, 87

James J. Lynch, age 87, of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Somerville, to the late James J. and Mary E. (McNamee) Lynch. He was raised in Charlestown. He lived in Braintree for the past fourteen years, previously in Quincy for many years, and earlier in Milton and Dorchester.

Jim graduated from Mission Church High School in 1950. He played basketball and baseball in high school and earned a college scholarship to play basketball but could not accept the scholarship as he had to work to help support his family.

After losing his father at a young age, Jim inherited his union card and began his career as a longshoreman in the 1950s. He then pursued his education at night, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College and later a Master’s degree from Boston State College. Jim was a special education teacher in the Quincy Public Schools for many years. He retired in 1995 after teaching at North Quincy High School for twenty-five years.

Jim was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Braintree. Jim loved to read and was an avid writer, having two books published – The Hook and the Badge, which is a mystery novel, and The Longshoremen, which is historical fiction based upon Jim’s real life experience as a longshoreman on the Boston waterfront. At the time of his passing, Jim was working on a third book – a non-fiction history of the Boston waterfront. Jim also enjoyed traveling.

Jim loved sports. He was proud to have attended the first Boston Celtics game in 1946 as a ball boy at the old Boston Arena. He was also a basketball referee officiating high school basketball games in the Boston area for many years. He volunteered as a basketball coach at The Woodward School in Quincy. He was an avid volleyball player alongside fellow seniors at the Quincy Council on Aging.

Beloved husband of Kristen N. Johnson.

Jim was married to the late Margaret A. Lynch and they were the parents of seven children. Loving father of James Lynch and his partner Anne Hart of Milton, John Lynch and his wife Anne Marie of Franklin, Christopher Lynch of Holbrook, Matthew Lynch and his wife Sharon Brown of North Falmouth, Susan Benslimane and her husband Bens of South Orange, N.J., Richard Lynch of Braintree, and the late Dennis Brian Lynch.

Loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren.

Dear brother of Ann French and her husband Joseph of Norwood, the late Barbara McCarthy and her late husband Joseph. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in James’ memory may be made to First Congregational Church of Braintree, 12 Elm Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.