James J. Smith III, 58

James J. Smith III, age 58, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at home.

Jim was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester’s Savin Hill. He was a graduate of Charlestown High School.

He lived in Quincy for over thirty years, previously in Dorchester.

Jim was formerly employed as a printing pressman.

Beloved son of the late Phyllis M. (Maxwell) Smith and James J. Smith.

Devoted brother of Daniel C. Smith and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Kathleen A. Smith of Manchester, N.H., and the late Thomas J. Smith.

Loving uncle of Lauren and Julia, Shawnee and Angelina, and great uncle of Nicholas.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 366 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, on Monday, March 25, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should gather at the main gate on Mount Calvary Road.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.