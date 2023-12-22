James J. Sullivan, 91

James J. Sullivan (Jim), a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Monday, December 18, 2023. He was 91.

The son of the late John L. and Mary (Moriarty) Sullivan, Jim was born at home in Quincy on January 31, 1932. He was raised in South Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1949. He attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jim enlisted in the United States Navy on December 9, 1955, proudly served his country and was honorably discharged on September 9, 1957. Following his time in the service, Jim worked for New England Telephone. He finished his outstanding career there as a Vice-President of Marketing. Aside from his time in the Navy and several years in Weymouth, Jim lived his entire life in Quincy.

Jim lived in the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy for almost 60 years. Never without a story or piece of advice, Jim loved sharing meals, holidays, or quick, unplanned meetings walking around the neighborhood with his Merrymount family. He traveled around the world with his wife, Marion, and family and friends, visiting Ireland many times, and taking pilgrimages to holy sites in Israel and Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Just as much as he loved to travel, he loved sharing the experience with his family, and the stories with his friends and strangers. A lifelong Boston and Boston College sports fan, Jim could regularly be found watching, discussing, or bemoaning, the latest games over a pint of Guiness. A devout Catholic, Jim was a constant presence at Holy Trinity Parish and always found time to visit churches around the world on his travels. Jim’s faith and love for his friends and family were evident in everything he did.

Jim was the devoted husband of the beloved Marion E. (Evans) Sullivan, who died in 2022. He was the loving father of Neal E. Sullivan and his wife Connie of Potomac, Maryland, and Lisajude Geaney of Quincy. Jim was the proud grandfather of Patrick J. Sullivan and his wife Jenny Bright of Washington, D.C., Brendan F. Geaney of Chicago, Liam H. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., and Padraig J. Geaney of Quincy. He was preceded in death by his seven siblings: John Sullivan, Mary Gallagher, Catherine Mullane, Francis Sullivan, Marjorie Connolly, Constance Doherty, and Geraldine Sullivan. Jim is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

Following cremation, Jim will be interred privately with military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jim’s name to Quincy Community Action Program by visiting: www.qcap.org or Quincy Youth Baseball by visiting: www.quincyyouthbaseballandsoftball.com.

