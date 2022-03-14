James ‘JJ’ Jordan, Jr.

James J. “JJ” Jordan, Jr. of Quincy, died March 13, 2022.

JJ worked as a truck driver for the Bargain Center and a road manager for Building 19. He enjoyed watching Boston sports and playing cribbage at the local watering hole with his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late James J. Jordan and Mary “Mae” (Rynn) Jordan. Beloved husband of Joanne (Trotman) Jordan of Quincy. Cherished father of James Jordan and his late wife Kathy, Joellen Dellamano, Julie Jordan and her partner David O’Connor, Jackie Helebert and her partner David Helebert, and the late Joe “Bones” Jordan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Ashley Jordan and David O’Connor for their selfless caregiving and support of JJ during his illness.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of JJ may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.

