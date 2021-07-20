James L. Berlo, 80

James “Jim” Leo Berlo, 80, of Quincy, passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Jim, son of Henry and Susan Berlo, was born in Boston, attended South Boston High School and began his 40-year telecommunications career with New England Telephone company. A long-time member of IBEW 2222 and the New Outlook Pioneers. Jim was past Commodore and member of the Gull Point Yacht Club, a past member of the South Boston Yacht Club and the Commodore’s Club of America.

Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Stephanie (Casey) Berlo, his sisters Rose (Berlo) Hines, Susan (Berlo) Mulligan, Ann (Berlo) Kennedy and Mary (Berlo) Burnieika, and the late William Berlo, Virginia McParland, Robert Berlo, and Henry Berlo. He is also survived by his children Mary Ann (Berlo) Galvin, James L. Berlo, Jr., Jeanne (Berlo) Kelly and Susan (Berlo) Morrissey and his three granddaughters Christina Morrissey, Savannah Morrissey and April Galvin. Jim had many godchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was adored by his companion Chester who passed in 2019. Jim loved his family and friends as well as traveling, skiing and golfing.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church-South Boston, at 11:30 AM. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.