James L. Cattaneo, 67

James L. Cattaneo, age 67, of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Jim was born in Quincy, to the late Marie L. (Sepka) and John J. Cattaneo, Jr. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1972.

He lived in Plymouth for the past four years, previously in Quincy for many years.

Jim was employed as a Program Manager, in Information Technology, for the Raytheon Corporation for almost two decades, and had been retired for several years.

Jim had love for a lot of things in his life, but far and away, above everything else, he loved his family, and he loved God. He poured his heart and soul into those two things, and dedicated his life to both. Dad and Papa were his favorite roles, and he cherished those roles more than anything in this world.

Together for fifty years, he was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Morton) Cattaneo. They were each other’s soul mate and best friend, rarely ever seen without the other by their side. His love for his wife was undying, and will live on forever in her heart.

Devoted father of Jennifer Roche and her husband Glenn, Susan Conneen and her husband Steven, all of Rockland, James L. Cattaneo, Jr. and his wife Taryn of Scituate, and Michael C. Cattaneo of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of twelve.

Dear brother of Robert S. Cattaneo of Naples, Fla., Thomas S. Cattaneo of Duxbury, Stephen G. Cattaneo of Hanson, Anne Marie Nolan of Pembroke, and the late John J. Cattaneo III.

Jim is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, December 22, from 3 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Calvary Chapel of Boston, 175 Market Street, Rockland, on Thursday, December 23, at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Teen Challenge, 20 Clifton Avenue, Brockton, MA 02301.

