James M. Blake, 77

James M. “Jimmy” Blake, age 77, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Bedford VA Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Boston, to the late John F. and Gladys M. (Fournier) Blake. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964. He lived in Quincy for over seventy years.

Jimmy was proud to have served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He received several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed as a bus driver for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and drove many routes throughout the City of Boston as well as Harvard Square in Cambridge. Jimmy retired in 2008 after thirty years of service.

Jimmy was a member of the Torre dei Passeri Social Club and the Adams Heights Men’s Club, both of Quincy, where he made many friendships.

He and his wife, Lisa, as well as their daughter, Ashley, travelled extensively and he especially relished time spent with family and friends at his homes in Dennisport and Lincoln, N.H. Jimmy enjoyed trips to the casinos and playing cards with his friends. Jimmy loved his dogs throughout the years, especially his beloved Scottish Terrier, Lacey, who was always by his side, including many visits to the hospital during his long stays.

Jimmy was devoted to his family, his wife, his daughter, and especially his cherished grandchildren.

Beloved husband for thirty-seven years of Lisa D. (Thompson) Blake.

Devoted father of Ashley M. Scribi and her husband Daniel Scribi, Q.F.D. of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Amelia and John James Scribi.

One of fourteen siblings, he was the brother of Thomas Blake and his wife Virginia of Wareham, Kathleen Tusi and her husband Eddie of Raynham, Carol McArthur and her husband Dennis of Weymouth, Debra Pomar and her husband Miguel of Fla., Robert Blake and his wife Doreen of Wareham, Donna DiSalvio and her husband Peter of Quincy, and was predeceased by Barbara Nigro, Mary Sturgeon, Joan Conti, Patricia Miller, John Blake, Paul Blake, and Elaine Barer.

Jimmy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Much-loved son-in law of the late Cecil and Linda (DiMeco) Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in James’ memory may be made to the VA West Roxbury Spinal Care Unit OR the Bedford VA Memory Care Unit 62D. The details are as follows:

VA Spinal Care Unit 2A: Checks should be made payable to Boston VAMC. In the memo area, please include “Spinal Cord Unit in West Roxbury in memory of Mr. Blake 4338”. Checks should be mailed to Boston VA Voluntary Services, 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

Bedford VA for Unit 62D: Checks should be made payable to Bedford VAMC. In the memo area, please include “For 62D in memory of Mr. Blake 4338”. Checks should be mailed to: The Bedford VA CDCE #135, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.

To leave the Blake family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.