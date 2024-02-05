James M. Evans, 68, of Wollaston, MA, born on March 7, 1955 passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024 after a courageous battle with esophageal and stomach cancer.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman who had many passions including sports, travel to US National Parks and Ireland, hiking, Irish music, Westerns and TV shows from the 60s and family pizza parties. He loved being an uncle and a great-uncle.

Jim played football for the North Quincy Apaches and Archbishop Williams High School; basketball for St. Ann’s and Archbishop Williams and at the “Mount”; and enjoyed attending sporting events of all levels, especially those he attended with his brother and nephews. Jim was a graduate of Northeastern University.

Jim was a member of the Blue Hills Hiking Club and became close friends with his fellow hikers. He was a proud member of the “Archies” Class of 1973 and recently celebrated their 50th reunion among his high school friends. Jim found great comfort in the support family and friends provided him during his illness.

Jim is predeceased by his father Desmond (Jim) Evans. He is survived by his mother Helen (Rull) Evans of Wollaston. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia Wolongevicz of Hanover; Maureen Schnur and Eric of Framingham; and Bob and Mary Evans of Wollaston. He was a cherished uncle to Jim, Kerry, Dan, Chris, Sarah, Ariel, Ryan, Colin and Quinlan; and a very special great-uncle to Aaron, Leah, Jayden, Desi and Cassidy. Jim was also passionate about the family dogs Sandy, Rory, Otis and Oscar.

Lastly, Jim loved his city of Quincy, especially his beloved Beechwood Knoll neighborhood and his many caring neighbors.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana Farber and the National Parks Conservation Association.

Farewell for now and rest in peace. We’ll miss you, Jim.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 1-4 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 and the National Parks Conservation Association, Attn: Membership Department, 777 6th St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.