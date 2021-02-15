James M. McCarthy

James J. McCarthy, of Milton, formerly of Wollaston, passed away on February 12, 2021

Beloved husband of the late Judith F. McCarthy of Milton. Loving father of Jeanne O’Brien and her partner Ken Maider of Milton; Beth Capitula and her husband David of Watervliet, NY; Brian McCarthy and his wife Kim of Merrimack, NH; and Nancy Phelan and her husband Colonel (ret) John of San Antonio, TX. Cherished grandfather of Shawn and his wife Dianne and their sons, Declan and Cormac, Bradford and Jenna O’Brien; Quinn and Mitchell Capitula; Kevin and Courtney McCarthy; and Travis, Keneally, Shamus and Wesley Phelan.

Mr. McCarthy was born in Boston and grew up in North Quincy. After his service at Ft. Devens during the Korean War, he graduated from Northeastern University. It was during his time at Northeastern that he met his beloved wife, Judy, of 58 years. They married, raised four children and lived for 40 years in Wollaston before moving to Fuller Village in Milton and subsequently joining the BrightView Community in Canton.

When the McCarthy children were young, Jim spent countless hours on and off the basketball court coaching and refereeing their games. His career as a water pipe salesman and active member of the New England Water Works Association spanned decades, as he traveled through the northeast developing relationships across the industry.

Mr. McCarthy was passionate about sailing Boston Harbor and was active in the Wollaston, Squantum and Hull Yacht Clubs. He enjoyed daily walks along Wollaston Beach with his cherished dogs. He was always a fixture at his grandchildren’s sporting events, constantly cheering them on and often providing guidance to the referees.

At Fuller Village, Mr. McCarthy’s life was full of meeting new friends and activities. Above all else, Mr. McCarthy’s family and friends were the focal point of his life and he will always be remembered with a scotch in his hand and a smile on his face.

In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of Mr. McCarthy’s life will be held in his honor when it safe to do so.

Memorial donations may be made to the hospice organization of your choice.

Although we cannot gather together with Jim’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.