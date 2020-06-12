James M. Reilly of Quincy died June 8.

Beloved husband of Diana (Buccelli) Reilly. Devoted father of Colleen Dolan of Quincy, Shannon Reilly of Quincy and Ann Marie Johnston and husband David of Quincy, Kelly Lewis and husband John of Milton and James Reilly and his wife Annemarie of Quincy. Brother of Maureen Reilly and Patricia Clifford, both of Braintree, Eileen Rayne of Rockland, Theresa O’Donnell of Plymouth and the late Rev. Thomas Reilly. Dear grandfather of Kayla, Jessica, Joseph, William, Sophia, James, Gabrielle, Thomas, Maggie and Noah. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Late Army veteran of Vietnam.

Visitation and funeral services were privately held.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Homes.

Memorial donations may be made to the VA Boston Healthcare System Attn: Voluntary Service, 150 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.