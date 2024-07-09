James M. Welch

James Michael Welch, a beloved member of the Quincy community, passed away on July 4, 2024. He was born on February 12, 1958, in Wollaston, MA.

James was known as a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dr. Nancy Chung. He is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Holmes and her husband Peter, Edward Welch and his wife Aline, Barbara White and her husband James, and Mary Dacyczyn and her husband David. James leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored him.

A retired electrician and proud member of Local 103, IBEW, James dedicated his life to his craft and was highly respected within the community. He was also a passionate volunteer for the restoration of the USS Salem and an avid coin collector. James’ happy demeanor and charming personality endeared him to all who knew him. His kindness touched the hearts of many who were recipients of his goodwill.

James will be deeply missed but his legacy of warmth, generosity, and joy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

James’ life will be celebrated in a series of events starting with a visitation at the Keohane Funeral Home in Quincy on July 14, 2024. The visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM for friends and family to pay their respects. A Funeral Mass will follow on July 15, 2024 at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church at 11:00 AM. Finally, James will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton immediately following the Mass.

In honor of James’ memory, the family has requested that attendees dress in business casual attire for the services. Suit and tie are optional as James preferred comfort above all else.