James Morris, 87

James Morris, of Milton, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully July 29 the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 87.

Born in Brideswell, Co. Roscommon, Ireland, on April 24, 1933, he was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Gurry) Morris and attended local schools. Mr. Morris was raised in Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1957.

James was a hardworking man and started working at the age of 13. He was given a job with the Electricity Service Board in Ireland and helped set up the power lines and poles throughout the area. It was a job that he could never have passed over and was proud to help bring electricity to his country. After immigrating to the United States, Mr. Morris started his own landscaping company, James Morris & Sons. He loved working outside. While landscaping on the side, he went to work for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He was a foreman and managed the staff that cleaned and maintained the cars. James retired from the MBTA in 1998 at the age of 65, though he continued to work until he was 85. In his retirement, he continued landscaping while also taking care of his rental properties around the city.

In his spare time, Mr. Morris enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins and the Red Sox. He loved to listen to Irish music and on Saturday and Sunday mornings, he would listen to the Irish Hour on 940 AM. His favorite hobby of all was of course working outside and caring for his lawn.

Family was very important to Mr. Morris. He was passionate about caring and providing for his children and grandchildren. When he was younger, he and his group of buddies liked to get together and visit at Darcy’s Pub in Quincy and the McKeon Post in Dorchester. As he and his buddies aged, they changed their weekly meeting spot to Dunkin’ Donuts in the center of town.

Mr. Morris was a strong person with a great sense of humor. He was dedicated, selfless, caring and a straight shooter. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bridget V. (Comer) Morris, who died in 2016. The two married in 1961 and James was dedicated to her until the day Bridget went home to the Lord. The two shared 55 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of James E. Morris and his wife Kathy of Braintree, Michael C. Morris and his wife Katie Jo of Norwell, Kevin P. Morris and his wife Meredith of Quincy, Mary Frances Morris and her partner Wes Crowley of Milton and Christine B. Morris and her partner Michael Chandler of Milton. James was the loving grandfather of Kaitlyn A. Morris of Braintree, Michaela M. Morris of Hanson, Michael C. Morris, Jr. and McKenna M. Morris, both of Norwell. He was the dear brother of Ronan Morris and his wife Mary of Weymouth and the dear brother-in-law of Kieran Comer and his wife Mary Ellen of Milton. James was preceded in death by his siblings: Michael, Kathleen and Eamon Morris. James is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy, followed by private interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ name may be sent to the Resident’s Fund at Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169.