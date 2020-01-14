James P. Joyce, 92

James P. Joyce, age 92, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family and friends.

James was born in Boston, to the late William and Mary (McDonough) Joyce. Raised in South Boston, he was a graduate of South Boston High School. He had lived in Quincy for fifty-six years, previously in South Boston.

He was employed as a millwright for forty-four years with the Raytheon Corporation and had worked in the Waltham and Norwood locations.

James was a proud World War II veteran having served as a seaman 1/c in the U.S. Navy Seabees with the 148th and 38th Naval Construction Battalions. He participated in the Pacific theatre and on the island of Okinawa. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

He loved to read and was an avid Boston sports fan. James also was a volunteer with the Quincy Council on Aging and helped at charitable cookouts and events with the Quincy Police Citizens program.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially his cherished grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Margaret M. (O’Connor) Joyce. Devoted father of Patrick J. Joyce of Quincy, Joanne M. Stephens and her husband Jeff of Norfolk, William M. Joyce and his wife Cheryl of Braintree, James T. Joyce and his wife Kathleen of Milton, and Margaret M. McGillvray and her husband Richard of Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Eric, Rachel and Evan Stephens, Matthew Joyce, Taylor Chang and her husband Jeff, Kevin Joyce, Patrick and Jamie Joyce, Meghan and Kristen McGillvray. He was the last of six siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, January 17th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in memory of James may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.