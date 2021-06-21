James P. McGuire of Weymouth and Harwich passed away suddenly on June 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was the son of the late James and Carol (Frey) McGuire of Quincy Point.

Born in Quincy on May 27, 1952, Jim graduated from Quincy High School in 1970 and Babson College in 1974. He enjoyed his days playing soccer at both schools and because of his leadership abilities, he was the captain of both teams. Early on, he worked for the Shawmut Bank, but knew in his heart his true calling was to work with children, so he earned his Master’s Degree in education at Eastern Nazarene College.

Jim impacted the lives of so many throughout his life. His career in education began at Broad Meadows Middle School (a junior high at the time) as a math teacher, and in those hallways, he met the love of his life, Cookie. Their journey can best be defined in one word, togetherness. Rarely did you see one without the other. Jim returned briefly to Babson College as the associate director of admissions, but when given the opportunity, he did not hesitate to accept a math position at North Quincy High School. Soon after, he began his career in administration. He was the assistant principal at Broad Meadows Middle School and later at Sterling Middle School, only to return to his roots as principal at Point Webster Middle School until his retirement in 2013. He considered his staff and students his second family.

Jim was an avid sports fan and faithfully followed the New England Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and if a soccer game was televised, he was glued to the TV. He coached soccer at Quincy High School, and later at North Quincy High School. His love of coaching continued in the town of Weymouth where he coached soccer, hockey, and baseball youth teams.

A wonderful husband and father, his children, Philip and Stacey, were the lights of his life. He was proud of their academic achievements, their athletic accomplishments and, most importantly, the outstanding individuals they have become. He was their biggest fan and never missed any of their high school games, and he made a point of attending many of Phil’s college soccer games. Jim treasured his time being Papa to Kendall and Colin, and admired and loved Phil’s wife, Jen and her entire family. A humble man, he appreciated the simple things in life and after retirement loved spending memorable times with his family in Harwich on Cape Cod. He was admired and respected by his family, friends, colleagues, and students. He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Beloved husband and best friend to Christine (Cookie) Guest McGuire of Weymouth. Loving father of Philip McGuire and his wife, Jennifer (Cox) of Hingham and Stacey McGuire of Weymouth. Brother of Jane Sherman and her husband, Cliff, of North Attleboro and Jill Swanton and her husband, David, of Foxboro. Devoted Papa to Kendall and Colin McGuire. Also survived by many loving nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 AM at Quincy Point Congregational Church, Quincy. Burial will follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: James P. McGuire Scholarship Fund, Quincy Public Schools, Business Affairs Office, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

