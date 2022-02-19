James P. O’Connor, 79

James P. O’Connor, age 79, of Brockton, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Manor Health Care in Brockton.

He was born in Jamaica Plain, raised and educated in Somerville. Jim was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1962. He lived in Brockton for the past several years, previously in Braintree, and earlier in Quincy.

As a young man, Jim worked as a messenger at the former New England Merchants Bank in Boston.

Jim was proud to have served as an usher for the Boston Red Sox for over thirty-five years. He enjoyed greeting fans and the atmosphere at Fenway Park. Previously, Jim had worked in concessions at the stadium.

He also worked at Stop ‘n Shop on Newport Avenue and Star Market on Granite Street, both in Quincy, and as a receiver at Instrumentation Laboratory in Lexington.

A man of faith, Jim was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy and was active in various prayer groups. He loved animals and also enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and the beach.

Beloved husband for fifty-one years of Ellen M. (DiBiasso) O’Connor of Braintree.

Devoted son of the late Robert J. and Catherine R. (O’Shea) O’Connor.

Dear brother of Mary Greene of Greenfield and Margaret “Peggy” Kerr of Arlington. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, February 24, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted and interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269-2246 or In Season And Out Of Season, P.O. Box 602, East Boston, MA 02128 (to benefit Father Tom DiLorenzo’s Radio and Cable TV Ministry).

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.