James P. Uvanitte, 96

James P. Uvanitte of Plymouth, formerly Quincy, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at age 96.

A 76-year Quincy resident, James left school during the Depression and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps working in the forests of Vermont. When he turned 18, he joined the Navy and during WWII he served in the Mediterranean where his ship, the USS Bristol, was sunk. He was one of the few survivors and was transferred to another ship in the Pacific. When his enlistment was up, he joined the Army and served in Occupied Italy until the outbreak of the Korean War when he went back to battle. James earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

A member of American Legion Post 95 and VFW Post 1698 in Franklin, NH, he worked as a foreman for the City of Quincy DPW and as a postal inspector at the US Postal Annex in South Boston.

The beloved husband of the late Vivian (Pearson) Uvanitte, James was the loving father of James P. Uvanitte and his wife Jennifer of Wareham, Donald Uvanitte and his wife Donna of Quincy, Diane P. Kirk and her husband George of Plymouth, Richard Uvanitte of Stoughton and the late Yvonne Kennedy and his stepson William O’Day; dear brother of the late Jean Leo, Louis Gentile, Dominic Gentile, Louise Gagnon, Paul Uvanitte and Daniel Uvanitte; and is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, December 20 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial with Military Honors is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.

Donations in James’ memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 woundedwarriorproject.org