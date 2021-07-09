James R. Bassett, 92

James Robert Bassett, 92, of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, passed away at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

James was born at home in Quincy on Aug. 6, 1928. He attended Quincy schools before entering the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1953 as a private first class.

James was employed by the city of Quincy as a foreman with the water and sewer department for thirty years retiring in 1990. He was a longtime member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church. He was an active member of the Theodore Roosevelt Lodge of Masons, now the Delta Lodge in Braintree, for over 50 years. James also is a member of the City of Quincy Retirees Association.

Devoted husband of 42 years to the late Lois (Kittredge) Bassett who passed away in 1995. James is the loving father of Robert Bassett and his wife Jennifer of Brockton and Carole Federer of Phoenix, Arizona, proud Grandfather of triplets Samantha, Andrew, and Maxwell Bassett and James Williams and Robert Richards. Brother of the late William Bassett, Myra Boback and Dorothy Swett. James is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and many good friends including his longtime friend and companion Shirley M. Pearson of Quincy.

Visiting hours for James will be held on Monday July 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Hamel- Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, Ma. A funeral service will be held at the Houghs Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 11:00 am. The Reverend Stephen Vandergrift officiating. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date.

Memorial donations in James’ memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 101 Columbian Street, So. Weymouth, MA 02190