James R. Hines

James “Jim” R. Hines of Quincy passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021.

Jim was born to Rose Hines and the late George Dewey Hines of So. Boston. Jim enjoyed many aspects of life including his family, friends, successful plumbing business, but his greatest joy in life was his fatherhood. The bond between Jim and his children was irreplaceable; Dad to Jennifer Federico and her husband James of Braintree, and his incredible son, Craig Hines and his girlfriend Cara Stella of Quincy.

This last year he became Grandpa to his ray of sunshine, Benny Federico. His children and grandson will carry his legacy with honor. Jim cherished and enjoyed his last couple years with his newlywed, Loretta. As a brother, he is survived by siblings Margie Hennesey, George, Paul, Stephen Hines, and the late Michael Hines and Annmarie Andrews. “Uncle Jim” hugs and special love will be missed by all his nieces and nephews.

After years of Hines’ Plumbing and Heating, Jim joined the City of Quincy where he made lifelong friendships.

Jim touched so many lives and always made an impact through his enthusiasm and ability to make relationships so special. Words do not describe the loss to family and friends to one of the best men.

Memorial donations may be made to Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02169 in honor of Mother Olga, who was a guide to eternal rest in faith and support of his family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Friday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Due to the current health conditions, visiting hours will be private.