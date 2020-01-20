James R. LaBrecque, 73

James R. LaBrecque, age 73, of Weymouth, formerly of Abington, died peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle against cancer.

James was born in Quincy, to the late Catherine E. (McNamara) and Paul A. “Boppa” LaBrecque, Sr. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1964. Following his service in the Air Force Reserve, Jim graduated from East Coast Aero Technical School.

He had lived in Weymouth for the past three years, previously in Abington for fifty years.

Jim had a lifelong passion for aviation. He was employed as a tech crew chief for American Airlines at Logan Airport for over fifty years. In 2018, he was honored with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, given by the Federal Aviation Administration in recognition of distinguished senior mechanics. He also worked for Sullivan Tire and Auto Service for fifteen years as a hospitality driver.

He enjoyed coaching youth soccer and hockey in Abington for many years. Jim had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying, as well as boating. He was an avid traveler and golfer. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Patricia H. (Coffey) LaBrecque. Devoted father of Michelle A. LaBrecque of Norwell, Michael P. LaBrecque and his wife Doreen of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Paige LaBrecque, Jenson, Ally, and Tori LaBrecque. Dear brother of Paul A. LaBrecque, Jr. and his late wife Helen of Nashua, NH, Corinne LaBrecque of Lincoln, VT, Ann E. LaBrecque and her spouse Jacqui Dary of West Wareham, Deborah C. McMahon and her husband Robert of Plymouth, and the late infant Kathleen LaBrecque. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Jerome’s Church, 632 Bridge Street, Weymouth at 12 o’clock, with military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 – 8 p.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Stand Up To Cancer, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721.

